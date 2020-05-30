We are very sorry. The page you are looking for does not exist.
TOP STORIES
-
76th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion: "Operation Overlord: (...)
An award-winning documentary that tells the story of Allied Special Forces - especially Free (...)
-
The 2019 Annual Report: Foreign investment in France
The French government’s economic reforms are proving successful, as France’s (...)
-
JCPOA - Joint statement by the Foreign Ministries of France, Germany and (...)
May 30, 2020
-
Covid-19 - Advice for Foreign Nationals in France
Information specifically for foreign nationals traveling within France; (...)
-
Covid-19 - Travel restrictions in France and establishment of health (...)
Press release issued by the French Government (Paris - May 22, (...)
-
"In the face of the virus and its consequences, France is working (...)
Communiqué issued by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign (...)
-
Covid-19 - Travel restrictions in France and establishment of health (...)
Press release issued by the French Government (Paris - May 22, (...)
-
French restaurants in the U.S. open for delivery & pickup
French consulates across the U.S. have gathered a list of French (...)
-
76th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion: "Operation Overlord: OSS and the (...)
An award-winning documentary that tells the story of Allied Special Forces (...)
-
"Europe will weather this crisis together."
French-German initiative for the European recovery from the coronavirus (...)
Contact Us
Embassy of France
in the U.S.
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
in the U.S.
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
• For all inquiries regarding VISAS FOR FRANCE, please call +1 (212) 784-6157 or +1 (347) 252-3055.
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!
Subscribe
Thank you for signing up!
You will shortly receive an email inviting you to confirm your subscription(s).
You will shortly receive an email inviting you to confirm your subscription(s).