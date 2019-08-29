Official speeches and statements - August 26, 2019

1. North Korea - Ballistic missile launches - Statement by the ministry for Europe and foreign affairs spokesperson (Paris,2019-08-26)

We took note, with concern, of information concerning further ballistic missile launches by North Korea on Saturday, August 24. This is the seventh round of launches in a month.

France reaffirms its condemnation of these repeated launches, which undermine regional security and violate the UN Security Council resolutions. France calls on North Korea to comply with the Security Council resolutions, to resume dialogue with the United States on denuclearization as soon as possible and to swiftly engage in a process to ensure the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of its weapons of mass destruction programs. Until this goal has been achieved, the UN Security Council sanctions will remain in effect./.