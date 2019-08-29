Official speeches and statements - August 27, 2019

1. Higher education - ShanghaiRanking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities 2019 - Press communiqué issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation - excerpt (Paris,2019-08-15)

Twenty-one French institutions feature this year in ShanghaiRanking’s ARWU, i.e. two more than last year. Of these 21 institutions, nearly one-third are in higher positions and over half have stayed the same. Three institutions are therefore still ranked in the Top 100, two of which are in the Top 50. Paris Sud University has moved up five places (37th position), ahead of Sorbonne University (44th position) and the Ecole normale supérieure (79th).

Among the things which stand out in this 2019 ranking, the Université Grenoble-Alpes has entered the Top 150, joining the universities of Aix-Marseille, Strasbourg and Paris Diderot. The University of Montpellier has also joined Paris Descartes University in the Top 200. The new University of Paris, which brings together Paris Descartes and Paris Diderot universities, will not be included until 2020. The newly merged University of Lille has gone straight into the Top 400 and thus, along with the Ecole Polytechnique, joins the University of Lorraine, Ecole supérieure de physique et chimie industrielle (ESPCI), Ecole normale supérieure de Lyon and Paris Dauphine University.

The Minister congratulates the institutions which are being recognized today. She is also keen to reiterate that the ranking needs to be used correctly; it is an important indicator of French universities’ scientific influence but also, like any ranking, has methodological choices and bias whose impact is occasionally significant. (...)./.