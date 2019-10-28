Festival Albertine 2019 - New York

At this point in human and geological history, dealing with climate chaos is a race: can we move fast enough to prevent civilization-scale collapse? —Bill McKibben



Festival Albertine 2019, curated by environmentalist and author Bill McKibben, will take on climate change. For three days, leading thinkers, politicians, activists, artists, and authors will come together to discuss the urgency to act, environmental justice, local policy, the food we eat and produce, and how to motivate people to change their ways.

All events are moderated by Bill McKibben. Events are in English and are free with RSVP.

Program

FRI, NOV 8, 7PM

THE CLIMATE MOMENT - SOLD OUT

We need to understand the particular gravity of this moment in time. What does it feel like to live amid both despair and hope, and what are the keys to implementing change?

With Naomi Klein and others.

SAT, NOV 9, 2PM

HOW FAST DO WE NEED TO MOVE—AND HOW FAST CAN WE MOVE?

To hit the targets set in Paris, it appears we’ll need to have cut fossil fuel use in half by the end of the next decade. But is it technically possible, and is it politically achievable?

With Romain Felli, Mark Jacobson, and Priscillia Ludosky.

SAT, NOV 9, 4:30PM

LOCAL GOVERNMENT & POLICY MAKING

As national governments fail to move at the necessary speed, cities are trying to fill the gap. Can local governments and other stakeholders really step into the policy-making void?

With Cherri Foytlin, Clément Guerra, Jade Lindgaard, and Bryan Parras.

SAT, NOV 9, 7PM

WHAT WE EAT, AND HOW WE GROW IT, MAY NEED TO CHANGE

From France’s attempt to increase carbon in the soil to great chefs working to make their menus responsible, how can this most basic of all human actions help in the climate fight?

With Perrine Hervé-Gruyer, Raj Patel, and Matthew Raiford.

SUN, NOV 10, 2PM

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

Climate change is hitting some harder than others. What politics, policies, and new economies might hasten progress?

With Mustafa Santiago Ali, Malcom Ferdinand, and Marie Toussaint.

SUN, NOV 10, 4:30PM

HOW DO WE GET PEOPLE TO CARE

Artists and activists will be called upon to discuss how to change people’s minds and amplify the call to action.

With Irina Brook, Lauren Groff, Fabrice Hyber, and Paul D. Miller aka DJ Spooky.

Most events will begin with a short reading by Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA) and other artists.

WHEN?

November 8 - 10, 2019

WHERE?

Albertine Books in French and English 972 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10075

