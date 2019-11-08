Enter the G7 eco-citizen contest!

What is the G7 Eco-Citizen Contest?

France continues its efforts to advance eco-responsible initiatives to put an end to single-use plastic and to support a circular economy from recycling to waste-free actions! Following the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France in the U.S., wants to know what makes YOU a G7 eco-citizen.

Do you or your organization lead or support an eco-responsible project? Do you consider yourself a champion of recycling and zero-waste? Join our NATIONAL contest on Instagram and be the winner of a limited-edition sustainable G7 AWAKE watch + boost your visibility as an eco-citizen on our networks!

How to Participate

The rules are simple: (You can find them on our Instagram Post & Official Rules Document)

Post (1) description + (1) photo of an eco-responsible project/zero-waste/recycling initiative Follow @franceintheus Use hashtag #G7ECOCITIZEN Tag Instagram accounts @franceintheus & @awake.concept SHARE SHARE SHARE - get the most likes to win!

Contestants have until November 13, 2019 to enter the contest!

Winners will be announced November 15, 2019 on National Recycling Day.

Prizes

The three most popular contestants with the most ‘likes’ will:

Win a 100% recyclable, limited-edition, solar-powered G7 watch (First sustainable watch made from fishing nets found at sea). French President Emmanuel Macron wore this watch during the G7 Biarritz summit in August 2019 as a symbolic statement for combatting ocean pollution. Gain visibility + reputation of being a published “G7 Eco-Citizen” on our Embassy France in the US website published on National Recycling Day - November 15, 2019.

(+ social media coverage on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.) Visit their nearest consulate/embassy for a photo-opportunity with Embassy/Consul members!

Our Partners