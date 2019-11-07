Consuls and companies speak climate change



The climate segment of the seminar attended by the consuls-general reviewed France’s climate policy and stressed the concrete actions being taken on the ground in the United States by local authorities and businesses.

During this segment, representatives of French companies in the U.S. presented specific achievements demonstrating that economic development in the private sector and climate action go hand in hand.

Then the U.S. Climate Alliance (http://www.usclimatealliance.org/), an NGO that brings together more than 20 states that are actively combating climate change, explained how the efforts of authorities at the state and local levels in districts where the consuls-general are located are concretely helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.