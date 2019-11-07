Official speeches and statements - November 5, 2019

1. Algeria - Statement by M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris, 01/11/2019)

On the occasion of Algeria’s National Day, I extend my sincere congratulations and warmest wishes to Algeria, the Algerian authorities and Algerian people.

France’s sole wish today is for Algerians to find the paths to a democratic transition together. Indeed, it falls to Algerians, and them alone, to decide their future. This is what we are hoping for Algeria, given the deep ties binding us to that country.

We pay tribute to the sense of responsibility, citizenship and dignity which has prevailed among the Algerian people since the start of the demonstrations, and arouses admiration.

We are confident that this will continue to be expressed peacefully, without hindrance, through democratic dialogue and with due regard for freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly.

In these historic times, we shall continue to stand alongside Algeria and the Algerians. We express the wish for our two countries and our two peoples, with the utmost respect for national sovereignties, to continue their cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect which characterizes it and for it to allow us to overcome future challenges together./.

2. North Korea - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris, 01/11/2019)

We noted with concern reports of more ballistic missiles being fired by North Korea on Thursday 31 October. France reiterates its condemnation of the repeated firing of missiles, which undermines the region’s security and stability and violates the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

France calls on North Korea to comply with the Security Council resolutions, commit swiftly and sincerely to a process for the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its weapons of mass destruction programmes and refrain from any provocation./.