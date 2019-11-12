This event is organized by The Washington Diplomat.

The Washington Diplomat is hosting an all-day Global Diplomatic Education Conference.

All you need to know... WHAT: Global Education Conference WHEN: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 – 8am - 4pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free entrance for Media, Students (must be a currently registered student) and Diplomats/Education Officers (currently working at a foreign embassy) General Admission: $395 RESERVATION: EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

On the occasion of this event, Embassy representatives, the private sector, universities and other educational institutions will discuss the latest developments in education and, specifically, the issues that are critical to foreign students coming to the United States and their foreign governments, which have a vested interest in finding top educational opportunities for their nationals.

Conference Schedule

♦ Visa & Immigration: Challenges for International Students

♦ New Fields of Study: Trends in Higher Education

♦ Strategies : Communicating with Embassies to Attract Students

♦ International Students to the U.S.: How to Adapt to Multicultural Classrooms

♦ Governments Abroad: How to Attract Major U.S. Institutions

♦ Disruptive Technologies: How Tech is Transforming the Classroom

♦ Future Workforce: 21st-Century Skills and Continuing Education

♦ Women in Tech: The Importance of STEM Fields

The Washington Diplomat is an independent monthly publication and media company with a readership of more than 200,000. The Diplomat has served as the flagship newspaper of the diplomatic and international community in Washington D.C. and New York for the past 25 years and it is the only publication distributed to all 185 foreign embassies in the nation’s capital.