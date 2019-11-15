This event is organized by The MusicianShip.

Join The MusicianShip and music-loving professionals from around the D.C. Metropolitan area at the Annual Gala to celebrate another year of changing lives with music.

All you need to know... WHAT: The MusicianShip’s 10 Year Anniversary Gala WHEN: Friday, November 15, 2019 – 7pm - 10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

Individual Ticket: $200

Sponsor a Student : $50

Table for 10 guests: $2000 RESERVATION: Givesmart.com->https://e.givesmart.com/events/epy/]. ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

This year’s gala promises to be a uniquely sophisticated end-of-the-year celebration! This elegant affair will feature a 5-stars dinner, wine & open bar service, live music, dancing, a silent auction, and special guest performers - including students of The MusicianShip!

Proceeds from the gala will benefit the free-of-charge music programs - including the six week summer program, after-school programs, master classes, and performance ensembles - all of which reach out to youth, seeking to build self-esteem, prevent high-school truancy, offer alternatives to gang participation, and encourage healthy and positive peer relationships. With your continued support of The MusicianShip’s programs, nearly 1,600 youth in 2019 will benefit from the Musicianship programs. Your attendance and contributions make a significant and meaningful difference in the lives of the youth.

The MusicianShip is a DC-based nonprofit organization that facilitates music lessons, experiences and opportunities. It was founded by a passionate group of music enthusiasts who view music as a vehicle to change lives. Since our founding, we have garnered the support of internationally recognized musicians and constantly work to engage people who are willing to serve a dual role as not only music educators, but also as mentors.

Attire: Black Tie Optional

Questions: events@TheMusicianship.org