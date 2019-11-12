Second Paris Peace Forum (November 12-13, 2019)

The Paris Peace Forum is continuing, against a difficult backdrop for multilateralism, to mobilize and bring together all stakeholders to confront the challenges of the organization of the world. It works as an incubator to drive projects and launch new initiatives.

How? By offering concrete solutions focused on peace, security, development, the environment, new technologies, the inclusive economy and culture and education.

Objectives

The Paris Peace Forum contributes to the momentum launched by French President, Emmanuel Macron, to reaffirm the importance of multilateralism and collective action. The second forum will focus on the same three priorities that made the first forum a success:

Objectives: encouraging international cooperation and collective action for a peaceful world;

encouraging international cooperation and collective action for a peaceful world; Approaches: presentations, discussions and progress on innovative, real-world solutions;

presentations, discussions and progress on innovative, real-world solutions; Ambitions: enhancing, rethinking or creating new rules, standards and best practices.

Selected projects for 2019

The projects and initiatives are selected through a call for projects. They can be put forward by various global governance players whether they are at an advanced stage in their design or in the initial implementation phase.

The Second Paris Peace Forum has received nearly 700 proposals from 115 countries worldwide. The projects are from a wide variety of global governance players including governments, international organizations, NGOs, businesses, development agencies, foundations, philanthropic bodies, religious groups, associations, think thanks and universities.

The Paris Peace Forum projects are associated with their country of implementation and focused on six themes:

peace and security,

the environment,

development,

new technologies,

the inclusive economy,

culture and education (new theme for 2019).

Some 120 of these initiatives will be presented during the Forum from 12 to 13 November 2019 and may be consulted on the Forum website. This event will be an opportunity for project leaders to meet leaders and potential partners, speak with participants from around the world and enjoy media attention.

Ten projects will be selected and supported throughout the year. They will receive, for example, tailor-made support for their advocacy work, communication or organizational development. The results will be evaluated by the monitoring committee and presented during the third Forum.

The Paris Peace Forum is a non-profit organization. It is an umbrella organization involving the Fondation Nationale des Sciences Politiques (Sciences Po), the Körber Foundation, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the Institut Français des Relations Internationales, Institut Montaigne and the French Republic, represented by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The Forum is chaired by Pascal Lamy. Justin Vaïsse has been appointed as Director-General.

Opening speech by president Emmanuel Macron

Grande Halle de la Villette, Paris - November 12, 2019

[in French]