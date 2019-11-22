This event is organized by Opera Camerata of Washington DC.

Join the Opera Camerata at their Annual Gala!

All you need to know... WHAT: Winter Gala Dinner and performance of Puccini’s La Boheme WHEN: Friday, November 22, 2019 – 6:30pm - 10pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

RESERVATION: instantseats.com. ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Opera Camerata was formed in 1990 by a group of opera aficionados. These early opera patrons, along with choristers and musicians, embarked on a journey that began with performing opera highlights at St. Matthews Cathedral in D.C. to staging and producing full operas with orchestras in some of the most beautiful and historic mansions, residences, hotels and institutions across the city over the years.

Opera Camerata plays a profound role in the thriving performing arts community in Washington by making opera tangible, impactful and intimate through performances in small settings with professional singers and musicians.

The Opera Camerata of Washington, D.C., after 24 years, enjoys some of the highest quality of artistic talent in the City. The Artistic Director and Conductor, Maestro Gregory Buchalter, is also an assistant conductor at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. The orchestra members reside in the Washington area and are drawn from the Army Band, the Baltimore Symphony, and the Landon School.

Your contribution will enable to continue to produce world-class opera in extraordinary ambassadorial residences with professional singers and musicians, as well as provide Opera Up Close programs in the DC public schools at no cost.

Friend Ticket $225

Includes general seating and reception & buffet dinner.

Patron’s Circle $1,000

Includes 2 tickets, reception & buffet dinner, general seating, listing in program, recognition on website, advance ticket sale notice

Conductor’s Circle $2,500

Includes 4 tickets, reception & buffet dinner, reserved performance seating, quarter-page ad in program, listing in program, recognition on website, advance ticket sale notice

Director’s Circle $5,000

Includes 6 tickets, reserved dinner table, reserved performance seating, half-page ad in program, acknowledgement during President’s welcome remarks, listing in program, recognition on website, invitation for 6 to dress rehearsal

Chairman’s Circle $10,000

Includes 10 tickets, reserved performance seating, full-page ad in program, acknowledgement during President’s welcome remarks, opportunity to make remarks before program, listing in program, recognition on website and in promotional materials, invitation for 10 to dress rehearsal

Program: The evening begins with cocktails at 6:30 followed by a buffet dinner at 7:00. The narrated performance begins at 8pm.