Winter Gala Dinner and performance of Puccini’s La Boheme
BENEFIT GALA
WHAT: Winter Gala Dinner and performance of Puccini’s La Boheme
WHEN: Friday, November 22, 2019 – 6:30pm - 10pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE:
Friend Ticket $225
Patron’s Circle $1,000
Conductor’s Circle $2,500
Director’s Circle $5,000
Chairman’s Circle $10,000
RESERVATION: instantseats.com.
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
Opera Camerata was formed in 1990 by a group of opera aficionados. These early opera patrons, along with choristers and musicians, embarked on a journey that began with performing opera highlights at St. Matthews Cathedral in D.C. to staging and producing full operas with orchestras in some of the most beautiful and historic mansions, residences, hotels and institutions across the city over the years.
Opera Camerata plays a profound role in the thriving performing arts community in Washington by making opera tangible, impactful and intimate through performances in small settings with professional singers and musicians.
The Opera Camerata of Washington, D.C., after 24 years, enjoys some of the highest quality of artistic talent in the City. The Artistic Director and Conductor, Maestro Gregory Buchalter, is also an assistant conductor at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. The orchestra members reside in the Washington area and are drawn from the Army Band, the Baltimore Symphony, and the Landon School.
Your contribution will enable to continue to produce world-class opera in extraordinary ambassadorial residences with professional singers and musicians, as well as provide Opera Up Close programs in the DC public schools at no cost.
Friend Ticket $225
Includes general seating and reception & buffet dinner.
Patron’s Circle $1,000
Includes 2 tickets, reception & buffet dinner, general seating, listing in program, recognition on website, advance ticket sale notice
Conductor’s Circle $2,500
Includes 4 tickets, reception & buffet dinner, reserved performance seating, quarter-page ad in program, listing in program, recognition on website, advance ticket sale notice
Director’s Circle $5,000
Includes 6 tickets, reserved dinner table, reserved performance seating, half-page ad in program, acknowledgement during President’s welcome remarks, listing in program, recognition on website, invitation for 6 to dress rehearsal
Chairman’s Circle $10,000
Includes 10 tickets, reserved performance seating, full-page ad in program, acknowledgement during President’s welcome remarks, opportunity to make remarks before program, listing in program, recognition on website and in promotional materials, invitation for 10 to dress rehearsal
Program: The evening begins with cocktails at 6:30 followed by a buffet dinner at 7:00. The narrated performance begins at 8pm.