This event is organized by DC Fashion Week.

Closing out DC Fashion Week is the 32nd International Couture Collections Showcase. This is one of the most unique fashion events in the area. Take a trip around the globe, but make it fashion!

All you need to know... WHAT: 32nd International Couture Show WHEN: Sunday, February 23, 2020 – 5pm-8pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $150 VIP

$75 General Admission RESERVATION: dc-fashion-week.ticketleap.com. ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Witness designers from different countries all over the world on the DC Fashion Week runway, here to present their Autumn/Winter 2020 collections.

DC Fashion Week has made BishBash Magazine’s Top 100 Events in Washington for the past 10 consecutive years. DC Fashion Week is recognized as Best Tourist Attraction by the Washington Award Committee for the past four years in a row.

About DC Fashion Week:

DC Fashion Week is a non-profit partnership of independent fashion designers, producers, and models dedicated to increasing the economic development of all things fashion in the DC/metropolitan area. DCFW – much like the city it represents – uniquely embodies the cultural convergence of not only the U.S. but also that of the world, thereby establishing Washington, D.C. as the center of international fashion.

Cocktail attire is requested.