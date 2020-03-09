This event is organized by National coordination of Alliance Française in the USA & Anne de la Blache, Ambassador, Permanent Observer of France to the Organization of American States.

As part of the Francophonie DC Festival, the play Vincent will commemorate the 130th anniversary of Van Gogh ‘s death in France.

All you need to know... WHAT: Vincent: the real story of Van Gogh WHEN: Monday, March 9, 2020 – 7pm-9pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: General Admission: $25 RESERVATION: EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

"Vincent: the Real Story of Van Gogh" is a one-man play originally written by famous actor and author, Leonard Nimoy (who is more notably known for playing Spok in the original Star Trek films). The play is an adaptation of a 1979 drama, "Vincent," which was directed by Leonard Nimoy and written by Philip Stevens.

The play itself recounts the story of Vincent Van Gogh’s brother, Theo, as he recuperates a few days after Vincent commits suicide. With rumors going around Paris about Vincent being a poor madman, a prostitute lover, and an unruly foreigner, it seems that Vincent was a very misunderstood artist and an outcast in society.

Based on over 500 letters exchanged between Theo and Vincent, the play examines the "real life" of Vincent Van Gogh from the perspective of Theo, Vincent’s lifelong supporter, who will not let his brother’s reputation be tarnished after this horrific event. According to Le Monde (France), the play is "a fantastic ride" that should not be missed!

Throughout the play, more than a hundred of Van Gogh’s paintings are projected on a framed screen, providing a rich overview of the artist’s work as well as a visual complement to the unfolding story.

The show will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with actor Jean –Michel Richaud.

In French with English subtitles, with visual complements of Van Gogh ‘s paintings.