Internship position available

Published on 16 janvier 2020
Cultural Services of the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C.

♦ Start Date : May 8, 2020 (can be flexible).

♦ This internship lasts from 2 to 3 months and will be part-time (at least 12 hours per week, including Tuesday afternoon and some evenings).

♦ The intern will not receive any financial compensation.

♦ If you wish to apply, please send the following documents (in word or pdf) to culture.washington-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr

Deadline for application : February 7, 2020

Internship
