African Legacy: Three Short Films
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: African Legacy: Three Short Films
WHEN: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 – 7pm-9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission – registration required
RESERVATION: EventBrite.
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
In French with English subtitles
As part of the film series African Legacy: Francophone Films 1955 to 2019, the National Gallery of Art and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of African Legacy: Three Short Films.
While the pre-independence Afrique sur Seine explores the lives of Africans living in Paris, Samba le grand’s colorful stop-motion puppets relate an African folktale about a would-be conqueror who meets his match in a female potentate.
The Return of an Adventurer is the story of a man coming back to his home village from America bearing gifts of cowboy outfits for his friends. A mock-ruthless Western movie ensues, scorning contemporary values and consumerism and poking fun at the filmmaker’s own postcolonial peers.