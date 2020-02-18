 Skip to main content
African Legacy: Three Short Films

African Legacy: Three Short Films

FILM SCREENING

This event is organized by The Embassy of France in the U.S..
The National Gallery of Art and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of African Legacy: Three Short Films.

African Legacy: Three Short Films

WHEN: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 – 7pm-9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: Free admission – registration required

RESERVATION: EventBrite.

ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

In French with English subtitles

As part of the film series African Legacy: Francophone Films 1955 to 2019, the National Gallery of Art and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of African Legacy: Three Short Films.

While the pre-independence Afrique sur Seine explores the lives of Africans living in Paris, Samba le grand’s colorful stop-motion puppets relate an African folktale about a would-be conqueror who meets his match in a female potentate.

The Return of an Adventurer is the story of a man coming back to his home village from America bearing gifts of cowboy outfits for his friends. A mock-ruthless Western movie ensues, scorning contemporary values and consumerism and poking fun at the filmmaker’s own postcolonial peers.

