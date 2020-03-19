 Skip to main content
Hyenas

FILM SCREENING

This event is organized by The Embassy of France in the U.S..
The National Gallery of Art and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of the film Hyenas

WHAT: Hyenas

WHEN: Thursday, 19 March, 2020 – 7pm-9pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: Free admission – registration required

RESERVATION: EventBrite.

ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

In French with English subtitles

As part of the film series African Legacy: Francophone Films 1955 to 2019, the National Gallery of Art and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of the filmHyenas

Hyenas is a satirical adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s play The Visit. A newly wealthy woman returning to her desert village proposes a deal to the citizenry: she will give the village her fortune in exchange for the murder of the local man who, years earlier, seduced her and abandoned her with a child. Mambéty said, “My task was to identify the enemy of humankind: Money . . . I think my target is clear.”

