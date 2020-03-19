Hyenas
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: Hyenas
WHEN: Thursday, 19 March, 2020 – 7pm-9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission – registration required
RESERVATION: EventBrite.
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
In French with English subtitles
As part of the film series African Legacy: Francophone Films 1955 to 2019, the National Gallery of Art and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present a screening of the filmHyenas
Hyenas is a satirical adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s play The Visit. A newly wealthy woman returning to her desert village proposes a deal to the citizenry: she will give the village her fortune in exchange for the murder of the local man who, years earlier, seduced her and abandoned her with a child. Mambéty said, “My task was to identify the enemy of humankind: Money . . . I think my target is clear.”