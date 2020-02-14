This event is organized by International Club of DC.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a delightful evening of dancing with Viennese Waltz, Tango, and Salsa lessons.

All you need to know... WHAT: Valentine’s Dance Soiree WHEN: Friday, February 14, 2020 – 7pm-10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $35 RESERVATION: EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Enjoy an evening of dancing, champagne, French wine, and dessert! Even if you’ve never danced before, show how to dance the Viennese Waltz, Tango, & Salsa followed by an evening of dancing as you meet ICDC members and make new friends.

Please note that dinner is not served at the event. Wines and delectable French desserts will be available for purchase. The selection will include:

Fraisier

Fraisier cake, is derived from the French word “fraise,” meaning strawberry. It is a classic French cake that is traditionally comprised of a sponge cake, Génoise, cut in half, imbibed liberally with a simple syrup and filled with a crème patisserie and topped with vanilla mousseline cream.

Tarte aux Fraises/Framboises

Classic Strawberry Tart recipe using finest juiciest fruits with a creme patisserie, almond cream & homemade strawberry glaze.

Opéra

Opéra Cake uses one of the most loved flavor combinations, chocolate and coffee. The cake is consisting of layers of almond sponge cake soaked in coffee syrup, filled with coffee buttercream and chocolate ganache and topped with chocolate glaze.

Croustillant au Chocolat

Crunchy Chocolate Cake inspired from the Kit Kat bar, it is the most popular Le Café Descartes signature cake.

Cocktail attire requested.