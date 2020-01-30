Middle East: Peace Plan presented by the President of the United States of America

France welcomes President Trump’s efforts and will study attentively the peace plan he has presented. France is convinced that the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and internationally agreed parameters, is necessary to establish just and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

It will continue working in this direction in liaison with the United States, its European partners and all those who can contribute to achieving this objective. France will remain vigilant to ensure the legitimate aspirations of both the Israelis and the Palestinians are respected and taken into account.