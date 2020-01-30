Bouguereau & America - San Diego

The San Diego Museum of Art is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition titled Bouguereau & America.

Bouguereau & America brings together 40 masterful paintings by William-Adolphe Bouguereau, 20th century French painter popularized for his modern interpretations of both Classical and mythological subjects.

The exhibition showcases Bouguereau’s traditional use of composition, form and subject matter, bringing to life paintings of goddesses, heroes, shepherdesses and nymphs. Bouguereau & America includes a long-ime favorite by the artist, titled The Young Shepherdess (1885) as well as A Young Girl Defending Herself Against Eros (ca. 1880); Art & Literature (1867); Homer and His Guide (1874); and Washerwomen of Fouesnant (1869).

This exhibit provides the viewer the opportunity to reflect on Bouguereau’s work and how it delved into the realm of religion, sexual mores, and social issues in a time where Impressionism dominated the 20th century art scene.

Bouguereau and America is co-organized by the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and the Milwaukee Art Museum. This exhibition is supported by an indemnity from the Federal Council on the Arts and the Humanities.

November 9, 2019 - March 25, 2020

1450 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92102

