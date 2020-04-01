Official speeches and statements - April 1, 2020

1. United Nations - DPRK - Press statement by Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom (New York - March 31, 2020)

Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom are deeply concerned by the repeated testing of missiles, using ballistic missile technology, by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on March 2, 9, 21 and 29 (local Korea time). The DPRK has conducted 17 sets of such launches since May 2019, including the four launches this month.

These launches illustrate the DPRK’s continued efforts to develop its ballistic missile programs and expand its arsenal, including of short-range ballistic missiles. The DPRK has also continued to operate its nuclear weapon program. The UN Panel of Experts working on the DPRK has continuously highlighted such actions.

We condemn such provocative actions. They undermine regional security and stability, as well as international peace and security, and are in clear violation of unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions.

We continue to urge the DPRK to engage in good faith in meaningful negotiations with the United States aimed at denuclearization, to take concrete steps to abandoning all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, and to refrain from further provocations.

There is no other way to achieve security and stability on the Korean Peninsula. Continued provocations risk undermining the prospect for successful negotiations.

It is vital that the Security Council ensures full implementation of its resolutions and that sanctions remain in place. We call on the international community to comply with the obligation to strictly enforce these sanctions, including by reporting on their implementation in accordance with the resolutions adopted by the Council.