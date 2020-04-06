Official speeches and statements - April 6, 2020

1. COVID-19 - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - April 2, 2020)

In view of the developing situation linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, several international events scheduled in France for June and July this year requiring the participation of many heads of state and civil society will be postponed.

The Africa-France Summit will not be able to be held on the dates initially scheduled. In conjunction with our African partners, in the next few days the President will propose to his counterparts an initiative devoted to the health and economic response to COVID-19 continent-wide.

In agreement with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the World Conservation Congress in Marseille has been put back to the first quarter of 2021. The very close links between environmental protection, biodiversity, the fight against climate change, and health challenges, at the heart of France’s priorities, will be strongly reaffirmed through an agenda of concrete action.

In agreement with UN Women, the Generation Equality Forum in Paris has been postponed until the first half of 2021. France will honor the commitment of all those, particularly women healthcare workers, who are fighting the epidemic today throughout the world; our thoughts and support are with them.