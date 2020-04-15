"In the face of the virus and its consequences, France is working resolutely for the utmost international cooperation."

COVID-19 is a pandemic affecting every continent and every society. In the face of the virus and its consequences on our economies there is no place for controversy, and France is working resolutely for unity, solidarity and the utmost international cooperation.

Four times since the end of January, and again last week, I have had very positive conversations with my Chinese counterpart on the fight against the pandemic. Acts of mutual solidarity between China and France testify to our desire to face up to it in a coordinated way.

Certain recent public stances by representatives of the Chinese Embassy in France are not in keeping with the excellent bilateral relationship between our two countries or with the relationships of trust and friendship between the French President and President Xi Jinping and between myself and my counterpart, Mr. Wang Yi.

I clearly expressed to the Chinese Ambassador to France my disapproval of certain recent remarks when he was summoned to the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in the morning of Tuesday, April 14.