President Macron stresses the need for an ambitious and coordinated international response to Covid-19.

Published on April 17, 2020
Video conference held by the G7 leaders (April 16, 2020)

The G7 leaders participated in a video conference call today hosted by the U.S presidency to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, President Macron stressed the need for an ambitious and coordinated international response to Covid-19. To that end, he expressed his support for the WHO and underscored the key role it must play together with all states, international institutions and programs focusing on vaccines, healthcare and the strengthening of health systems. He reaffirmed the common interest in, and the imperative of, providing massive aid to the most vulnerable countries, especially in Africa, in order to address the health and economic consequences of the pandemic. He expressed his wholehearted commitment to doing so together with all of France’s international partners

