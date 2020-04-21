Covid-19 Solidarity

Support and share initiatives proposed by the French community

Dear compatriots,

residents, as well as those of you here temporarily,

dear Americans,

In the face of the difficult period we are experiencing as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic and the many health, economic and social challenges posed by it, several of our fellow citizens resident in the United States have launched solidarity initiatives.

The embassy will publish a list all of the initiatives proposed by our community on this dedicated page. These initiatives deserve to be promoted and supported by all of us.

If you are aware of any others not included on this page, write to us here and we will regularly update the list.

Thank you and well done to all those who, at this time of crisis, are continuing to take action to help others!

We will win this fight by working together in a spirit of solidarity.

Solidarity initiatives in France

SOS un Toit

Service connecting French citizens stranded abroad and in difficulty with French citizens resident outside France able to provide them with accommodation, established under the auspices of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, thanks to the commitment of the Fédération internationale des Accueils Français et francophones à l’étranger (FIAFE) (International Federation of French and Francophone Hosts Abroad).

“Entraide français.es d’Amérique du Nord” network

Network connecting individuals, families and businesses in great difficulty with individuals and organizations that may be able to help them.

French Morning

Assistance for French business owners: list of all initiatives to support French business owners. If you are a business owner, complete this form (valid for businesses throughout the United States).

Solidarity initiatives throughout the United States

Your contribution to this page

Have you heard about a local initiative that you want to share on this page? Use the form below to send us a message and we will present the initiative here.