Press communique

During this time of uncertainty in the fight to curb the the spread of the coronavirus, many gestures of support and solidarity have appeared on a local and national level.

Moved by the pandemic situation in France and in the United States, Ambassador Etienne and the staff of the Embassy of France in Washington, DC, wanted to do their part by supporting those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 locally.

Ambassador Etienne called for solidarity to support frontline workers and those affected by the pandemic. “We are all in this together: French, Americans, and the rest of the international community,” he said. “And there is only one way out: together.” At his request and through the efforts of his staff, several solidarity operations have been launched in partnership with local French associations and restaurants, such as #OperationMerci.

1/ We have partnered with the French-American Comité Tricolore network and Friendship Place to prepare and deliver freshly packaged meals on a weekly basis to the residents of La Casa/Friendship place. La Casa is a 40-unit Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) building for previously chronically homeless males located in Washington’s Columbia Heights neighborhood. The program’s highly vulnerable residents receive comprehensive on-site case management, supportive services, and 24-hour staffing. Because they are facing additional challenges during this time, the Embassy is offering La Casa a weekly delivery of fresh and tasty meals, thanks to the support of Comité Tricolore and several French chefs in the Washington metropolitan area including Chef Cyril Esneault, who serves as chef at the Ambassador’s Residence, Chef David Deshaies of Unconventional Diner, Chef Samuel Ziard of Le Chat Noir, Chef Alain Roussel of La Ferme, and Chef Cedric Maupillier of Convivial.

2/ We have also extended our operations to other facilities in need such as the United Medical Center, the only public hospital in Southeast Washington, which is currently experiencing increased challenges due to the pandemic. Partnering with Comité Tricolore and Fresh Baguette, we decided to show support and provide relief to the medical staff by bringing them fresh croissants.

And more to come soon!