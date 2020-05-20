 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Latest News
  3. French Restaurants in the U.S. Open for Delivery & Pickup
French Restaurants in the U.S. Open for Delivery & Pickup

French Restaurants in the U.S. Open for Delivery & Pickup

Published on May 20, 2020
French consulates across the U.S. have gathered a list of French restaurants in their regions to bring authentic French cuisine to your doorstep. Support French businesses and explore the links below to enjoy all the French restaurants your city has to offer! French chefs and businesses are offering safe delivery or pick-up services. Bon appétit!
Consulate General of Atlanta (in French)
Consulate General of Boston (in French)
Consulate General of Chicago
Consulate General of Houston (in French)
Consulate General of Los Angeles (in French)
Consulate General of Miami (in French)
Consulate General of New Orleans (in French)
Consulate General of New York (in French)
Consulate General of San Francisco (in French)

 

 Consulate General of Washington D.C. (in French)
Suggested reading on franceintheus.org
      top of the page