French Restaurants in the U.S. Open for Delivery & Pickup
Published on May 20, 2020
French consulates across the U.S. have gathered a list of French restaurants in their regions to bring authentic French cuisine to your doorstep. Support French businesses and explore the links below to enjoy all the French restaurants your city has to offer! French chefs and businesses are offering safe delivery or pick-up services. Bon appétit!
|Consulate General of Atlanta (in French)
|Consulate General of Boston (in French)
|Consulate General of Chicago
|Consulate General of Houston (in French)
|Consulate General of Los Angeles (in French)
|Consulate General of Miami (in French)
|Consulate General of New Orleans (in French)
|Consulate General of New York (in French)
|Consulate General of San Francisco (in French)
|Consulate General of Washington D.C. (in French)
-
-
-
-
-
