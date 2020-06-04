76th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion: "Operation Overlord: OSS and the Battle for France"

Click to enlarge

To commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion, the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C., is honored to present “Operation Overlord: OSS and the Battle for France,” an award-winning documentary that tells the story of Allied Special Forces - especially Free French Forces and the French Resistance - whose daring exploits changed the course of World War II. The film was directed by Carl Colby whose father, William Colby, jumped into Nazi-occupied France after D-Day as a member of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). OSS was the World War II predecessor to the C.I.A., the U.S. Special Operation’s Command, and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research.

It was produced by Charles Pinck, president of The OSS Society, a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1947 by OSS commander General William “Wild Bill” Donovan. The OSS Society honors the historic accomplishments of OSS, its successor organizations, and educates the American public about the importance of strategic intelligence and special operations to the preservation of freedom. It is planning to build the National Museum of Intelligence and Special Operations to honor those who have served at the “tip of the spear."