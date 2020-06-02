Official speeches and statements - June 2, 2020

1. Libya - Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - May 31, 2020)

Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, had a conversation today with the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mr. Fayez al-Sarraj. Their discussion focused on the need to work towards a rapid cessation of hostilities, revitalize the political process within the framework set by the Berlin conference at the beginning of the year, and end all foreign interference in Libya. The Minister emphasized the need for an immediate resumption of negotiations in the framework of the 5+5 Committee, with a view to securing the swift conclusion of a ceasefire between the Libyan parties on the basis of the agreement prepared on February 23 under the aegis of the United Nations.

2. Iran - JCPOA - Joint statement by spokespersons of the foreign ministries of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and of the high representative of the European Union (Paris - May 30, 2020)

We deeply regret the US decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran, including the Arak Modernisation Project.

These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities.

We are consulting with our partners to assess the consequences of this decision by the United States.

The JCPOA is a key achievement of the global non-proliferation architecture and currently the best and only way to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. That is why we have worked continuously with the aim of ensuring the full and effective implementation of commitments under the JCPOA, in particular the return of Iran to full compliance with its nuclear commitments without delay.