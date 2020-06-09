Official speeches and statements - June 9, 2020

1. United Nations - International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) - Statement in national capacity by the deputy permanent representative of France to the United Nations - Security Council (New York - June 8, 2020)

I, too, would like to thank President Agius and Prosecutor Brammertz for their presentation. On behalf of my delegation, I also extend my condolences to them for the staff members of the Mechanism who lost their lives after contracting the coronavirus.

As we embark on the third review of the progress of its work, France reiterates its full support for the Mechanism and commends its contribution to the fight against impunity and to the preservation of the legacy of the ICTY and the ICTR. The Security Council must support it in its work.

The news of the Mechanism is obviously marked by the arrest of Mr. Félicien Kabuga on 16 May 2020 in the Parisian suburbs, which brings to a close twenty years of active search for this suspect. This arrest would not have been possible without close international cooperation at the level of European justice and police services, between governments and with the Mechanism. It reveals the relevance and dynamism of the Mechanism, which continues its investigative and fact-finding work and responsibilities.

This is an important moment for Rwandan victims, for national reconciliation in Rwanda and for international criminal justice. Following the confirmation of the death of Mr. Augustin Bizimana, it is crucial that the six suspects still wanted be brought to justice. To that end, we reiterate our call on States to cooperate with the Mechanism without hindrance, in accordance with their international obligations.

With regard to the cases referred to national jurisdictions, France reaffirms its full mobilization to complete the Bucyibaruta case within a reasonable time frame. Our objective remains in particular to ensure that no crime of genocide can go unpunished, which has included strengthening the capacity of the judiciary to prosecute those wo participated in the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda and who are residing in France. We also take due note of the recent conviction by the Rwandan judiciary of Mr. Ladislas Ntaganzwa.

Finally, no lasting reconciliation can take place without an acknowledgement of crimes and responsibilities. We deplore the fact that, two decades after the end of the conflicts in the former Yugoslavia and throughout the region, the glorification of war criminals is spreading, in some cases encouraged by the open support of certain national and local authorities. As important commemorations will take place, we call on all those responsible to stop denying the crimes and responsibilities established by the international criminal courts.

Thank you.