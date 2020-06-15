France lifts all restrictions on movement at its European internal borders

Press release by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and Mr. Christophe Castaner, Minister of the Interior (June 15, 2020) Given the improved health situation in France and in Europe and in accordance with the recommendations announced yesterday by the European Commission, at midnight (0:00, Paris time) on June 15, France will lift all restrictions on movement at its European internal borders (land, air and sea), which have been applied to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From June 15, people arriving from the European Space (European Union Member States as well as Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and the Vatican) will be able to enter French territory without COVID-19-related restrictions, as was the case before March 18, 2020. These travellers will no longer be required to have an exempted international travel certificate to enter France. As a reminder, persons coming from the European Space are exempt from the 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in France.

In reciprocation, the restrictions will continue to apply at the borders with Spain and the United Kingdom.

Spain has chosen to maintain its COVID-19-related travel restrictions and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for air passengers arriving from European countries until June 21. To be consistent with Spanish authorities, France will maintain restrictions that are currently in force until June 21. Until that date, air passengers coming from Spain will be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in France.

On June 8, the United Kingdom opted for a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from France. On June 15, travellers arriving from the United Kingdom will no longer be subject to COVID-19-related restrictions for entering national territory, but will be asked to observe a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival.

In line with the European Commission’s recommendations announced yesterday, which were inspired by French proposals, France will progressively start to open its Schengen Area external borders from July 1. This will occur gradually and in a differentiated manner depending on the health situations in third countries, and in line with the European procedures to be issued by that time.

Given the importance of the attractiveness of French higher education, international students will be allowed to travel to France, regardless of their countries of origin, and visa procedures will be facilitated. Visa and resident permit applications will be processed as a priority.