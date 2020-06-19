France Music Day - Sunday, June 21, 2020

This Sunday, discover the Fête de la Musique like you’ve never heard it before!

The Bandsintown platform and the What the France label bring together more than 20 French-speaking artists for an exceptional live and digital concert.

Kiddy Smile, AYO, Kungs, Yelle and more than 15 other musicians will take turns on the Bandsintown virtual stage, live.bandsintown.com, starting at 10am (EST). Participation is free; and donations collected will be donated to the artists as well as to associations such as the NAACP.

More than 120 countries around the world now celebrate the Fête de la Musique; however, it is originally an initiative of the French Ministry of Culture. Launched in 1981, it returns every 21 June - the day of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

The Fête de la Musique aims to unleash musical creativity. The limitation of physical gatherings creates the opportunity to reinvent its famous original slogan: "Music everywhere, the concert nowhere!" This year, we invite you to celebrate music and the French-speaking world by vibrating together from a distance. This weekend, get ready to start your summer!

Click here to TUNE IN

ENJOY THIS PLAYLIST BY -WHAT THE FRANCE- TO EXPLORE THE ARTISTS FROM BANDSINTOWN FETE DE LA MUSIQUE