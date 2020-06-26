Rive Gauche seen by Eugène Atget

"Empty Streets, Busy Homes is a virtual historical tour of the Left Bank of Paris through the iconic photos of Eugène Atget (1857–1927)"

A century ago, ex-pat American photographers Man Ray and Berenice Abbott discovered a treasure trove of photos that an unknown commercial photographer, Eugène Atget, had taken of the empty streets of Old Paris. The surrealists became enthralled by his uncanny and eerie images, now regarded as the foundational masterpieces of street photography. During his historical research in Paris, Emilio found an album of forgotten photos of the 7th district taken by Atget. For his lecture, Emilio has combined those rarely seen photos with surprising discoveries of the colorful figures who lived in the neighborhood and walked the streets around the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

About Emilio Williams

He first presented at the Alliance last fall about his favorite place in the world, the Left Bank in Paris. He is back with more! Emilio divides his time between Paris and Chicago, where he is a playwright resident and faculty member at Chicago Dramatists. This fall, he will be teaching at Columbia College, Dominican University, and Georgia State University. He is currently working on a non-fiction book about the forgotten stories of the 7th arrondissement in the Parisian Left Bank. His award-winning theater plays have been produced and published internationally to much critical acclaim. In his previous life as a journalist, he worked for CNN in Atlanta and Washington DC.

WHEN

Jul 1, 2020 | 6:30 pm (CST)

WHERE

FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

Online with zoom link

Alliance Française de Chicago

