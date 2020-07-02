Together in solidarity

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we will not be able to host an in-person event to celebrate France’s national holiday this year. The Embassy of France in the United States and its 10 Consulates have however decided to host a virtual Bastille Day event.

On July 14 at 5:00 p.m., Washington D.C. time, log on to the embassy’s website or to our Facebook page for a livestream, to watch the ambassador’s speech to the French community, the messages from the Consuls, as well as speeches by our special guests, including astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who will speak to us from Houston.

Log on to our website in the morning to see the surprises we have planned for you: music, culture, food and competitions for everyone!

There will be chances to win prizes throughout the day: French cheeses, vouchers for French food products and even free access to Ubisoft’s video game "Assassin’s Creed: Unity - Bastille Edition"!

Look for the clues in our latest episode of the Francofiles podcast on the Bastille...

...and follow us all day on July 14 on our social networks:

On the morning of July 14, go to the "Bastille Day" special page of the embassy’s website to find exclusive content that will enable us celebrate this event together and pay tribute to all of the French-American solidarity initiatives that have flourished over the last few months and which exemplify our values.

Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité !