Official speeches and statements - July 8, 2020

1. Appointment of the Government - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris, 06/07/2020)

On the proposal of the Prime Minister, the President of the Republic has appointed:

M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs;

Mme Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition;

M. Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of National Education, Youth and Sport;

M. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery;

Mme Florence Parly, Minister for the Armed Forces;

M. Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior;

Mme Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labour, Employment and Economic Inclusion;

M. Sébastien Lecornu, Minister for Overseas France;

Mme Jacqueline Gourault, Minister for Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Government;

M. Eric Dupond-Moretti, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice;

Mme Roselyne Bachelot, Minister of Culture;

M. Olivier Véran, Minister for Solidarity and Health;

Mme Annick Girardin, Minister of Marine Affairs;

Mme Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation;

M. Julien Denormandie, Minister of Agriculture and Food;

Mme Amélie de Montchalin, Minister for Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service.

Ministers Delegate:

Attached to the Prime Minister:

M. Marc Fesneau, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament and Citizen Participation;

Mme Elisabeth Moreno, Minister Delegate for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities;

Attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs:

M. Franck Riester, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness;

Attached to the Minister for the Ecological Transition:

Mme Emmanuelle Wargon, Minister Delegate for Housing;

M. Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, Minister Delegate for Transport;

Attached to the Minister of National Education, Youth and Sport:

Mme Roxana Maracineanu, Minister Delegate for Sport;

Attached to the Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery:

M. Olivier Dussopt, Minister Delegate for Public Accounts;

Mme Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister Delegate for Industry;

M. Alain Griset, Minister Delegate for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises;

Attached to the Minister for the Armed Forces:

Mme Geneviève Darrieussecq, Minister Delegate for Remembrance and Veterans;

Attached to the Minister of the Interior:

Mme Marlène Schiappa, Minister Delegate for Citizenship;

Attached to the Minister of Labour, Employment and Economic Inclusion:

Mme Brigitte Klinkert, Minister Delegate for Economic Inclusion;

Attached to the Minister for Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Government:

Mme Nadia Hai, Minister Delegate for Urban Affairs;

Attached to the Minister for Solidarity and Health:

Mme Brigitte Bourguignon, Minister Delegate for Personal Independence;

Minister of State:

Attached to the Prime Minister:

M. Gabriel Attal, Government Spokesperson.

2. Sahel - G5 summit - Reply by Mme Florence Parly, Minister for the Armed Forces, to a question in the Senate (Paris, 01/07/2020)

n the Sahel, we have three watchwords: determination, cooperation and complementarity.

Yes, we’re determined to continue fighting terrorism in the region, and we owe it to the French President’s determination that, by launching the Pau summit, we’ve created a momentum. That’s enabled us, all together, to garner some successes, including military ones, and inject new impetus into our action.

This new impetus is that of cooperation. In the Sahel, victory is indeed possible if we remain united, if we join forces with the G5 Sahel countries and the Europeans. We must do so in order to support local armed forces in combat. The remobilization of those Sahel armed forces is visible. Military camps have been recaptured and the level of cooperation has greatly improved.

As you emphasized, Task Force Takuba will be able to get started in a few days’ time. Initially it will bring together French and Estonian special forces, who will be joined by Czech, then Swedish and perhaps Italian special forces. The Greeks are also currently looking at whether to take part.

I’d like to stress that, in general, European processes are slow. But in less than a year, 13 countries, including 11 European countries, will have helped build this force.

Lastly, complementarity is the final condition for success. Indeed, in this regard, military action isn’t an end in itself: you have to be able to help the Sahel countries face up to security-related, economic and social challenges. Therefore, on the ground, the soldiers in Operation Barkhane are continuing to support the return of the State, as they did recently in Labbezanga - well yes, the population is returning!

Of course, we’ll have to do more, but the first signs are there. We’re on the right track!./.

3. United Nations - Peace Operations and Human Rights - Statement by the Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations at the Security Council (New York, 07/07/2020)

Madam President,

I thank the German presidency for organizing this open debate and I salute your presence, Madam Minister. I also thank Ms. Bachelet, Mr. Shaerer and Mr. Kitenge for their statements.

COVID-19 illustrates the interrelationship between Human Rights, development and peace. Progress must be made on these fronts in parallel. That is why the Security Council must take into account economic and social rights, as well as civil and political rights, when carrying out its mandate.

The protection of Human Rights is not only an objective in itself; it also contributes to effective peace-building.

The Human Rights mandate we give to peace operations should be an integral part of the political strategy led by the Special Representative or Special Envoy, in conjunction with UN country teams and national authorities. This political strategy must be based on an inclusive dialogue with all components of society, women, youth, Human Rights defenders, marginalized groups, to address the root causes of conflicts and prevent crises. This is the meaning of the reform and actions carried out by the UNSG, which we fully support. The inclusion of women in peace processes must stop being a slogan and become a reality.

I would like to commend the Human Rights components that perform essential functions:

First, by their warning role: in the DRC, the "Shabunda" plan, launched in response to investigations by MONUSCO, has led to the arrest of a leader of an armed group responsible for abuses;

Secondly, by supporting national authorities: in Mali, the Human Rights Division provides essential support to national investigations. In the CAR, MINUSCA supported the creation of the Special Criminal Court, whose first investigations into serious violations have been launched. The primary responsibility lies with the host States, without which there can be no effective human rights protection;

Thirdly, through their integration into local communities, which is the basis for early warning mechanisms for the protection of civilians;

And finally through their access to victims, which should make it possible to find answers to their demands for reparations. The Global Fund for Survivors, which France supports, should be able to draw on the expertise of peace missions and operations.

To fulfil this demanding mandate, peace operations must be provided with the necessary skills, resources and budgets.

The exemplary nature of the United Nations and its peacekeepers is crucial. Contributing to it is a priority for France.

I would like to recall the importance we attach to the policy of zero tolerance for sexual abuse. We support the certification procedure for national military units designated to serve in operations and recall the importance of adequate training to prevent sexual violence.

Every year, France trains 30,000 French-speaking African soldiers for deployment in peacekeeping operations. The training includes international humanitarian and human rights law. France also supports the strengthening of the role of regional organizations in this area. This is why legal advisers are placed with the European training missions in Mali, in the CAR, the NATO mission in Iraq and the G5 Sahel.

Let me recall the importance of the Human Rights due diligence policy followed by the UN in its cooperation with non-UN forces. It is a question of credibility but also of effectiveness. In the Sahel, the implementation of the Human Rights compliance framework is inseparable from the operationalization of the joint force. In this regard, we commend the work of the OHCHR.

Finally, there is no doubt that strict respect for International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights is a condition for the success of the fight against terrorism and peacekeeping. This requires a Human Rights dialogue that must be continuous and constructive, solutions-oriented, to enable States to meet the security, justice and prosperity needs of their people.

Thank you./.