Albertine Book Club: Guy de Maupassant’s Like Death

Join Albertine Books for a lively Zoom conversation on Like Death by Guy de Maupassant, translated from the French by Richard Howard (NYRB Classics).

The discussion will be moderated by Adam Hocker and Sandrine Butteau.

Olivier Bertin is at the height of his career as a painter. And though his hair may be white, he remains a handsome, vigorous, and engaging bachelor, a prized guest at every table and salon. Olivier’s lover is Anne, the Countess de Guilleroy, the wife of a busy politician. Their relationship is long-standing, close, almost conjugal. Everything is as it should be—until the painter and countess are each seized by an agonizing suspicion, like death. . .

Albertine Members will receive the Zoom link via email on the day of the book club.

The Albertine Book Club is free and open to Albertine Constellation members. Speakers of French and English are both welcome.

WHEN

Aug 25, 2020, 6:30PM EDT

WHERE

ONLINE EVENT

Albertine Books

New York, NY