Questions and answers concerning the biological examinations for virological screening in the 72 hours preceding the flight.

This information will be updated regularly based on further clarifications over the next few days.

(Last update: August 3, 2020)

Do the embassy and consulates have details of testing sites that guarantee results in less than 72 hours?

A list of available testing sites in the United States, based on your place of residence, can be found on your consulate’s website. However, we recommend making sure that the results will be available within 72 hours before taking a test and that you will receive the results in writing so that you will be able to provide proof of a negative test before boarding.

The list is being regularly updated.

Is proof of a negative result the only prerequisite for travelling to France?

You should note that, in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, the external borders of the European Union and the Schengen Area have been closed to travelers from the United States since March 17 and that, in this context, only those persons who fall within one of the categories mentioned in the exempted international movement certificate for travel from abroad to mainland France are authorized to enter France: https://www.interieur.gouv.fr/Actualites/L-actu-du-Ministere/Attestation-de-dep lacement-et-de-voyage

Will testing sites be set up in our consulates?

It is not possible to get tested at the embassy or the consulates.

How much does a test cost?

There are free testing sites in the United States. Costs may vary at private testing sites. We recommend you contact your health insurance company.

If I am unable to find a testing site that provides results in less than 72 hours, can I still travel without taking a test?

In accordance with Decree no. 2020-911 of July 27, 2020, for all arrivals in France from Saturday, August 1, travelers aged 11 or older from the United States must provide the results of a virus test (for example a PCR test) taken less than 72 hours before departure indicating a negative result for Covid-19. If they are not able to provide evidence of this test, boarding will be denied.

If I cannot find a testing site near me, can I get tested in another state?

Yes, however you should check with the facility providing the tests since they may be reserved for residents of that state (this is generally the case for free public testing sites).

Does the test have to be taken within exactly 72 hours, rather than 3 days before the flight?

You must be tested for the virus within 72 hours of departure.

What is a rapid-result test? Is this type of test accepted by the company? What are the types of tests authorized (PCR, Abbot rapid test, LAMP test, etc.)?

Results of a virus test (such as a PCR test) taken less than 72 hours before departure must be presented showing that the passenger is negative for Covid-19.

Some labs offer expedited results, known as rapid-result testing. Before getting tested, make sure the protocols applied by the lab meet the required standards for virologic screening tests.

If I test positive and I want to be treated in France, can I take my flight?

No, in that case you will be unable to board. You should self-quarantine and monitor yourself for any symptoms of the virus.

You can travel only if a subsequent test result is negative.

I didn’t get my test results in time, can I change my flight?

We encourage you to get in touch with your airline.

Am I required to quarantine upon arrival if I take the test?

Passengers who have tested negative for Covid-19 less than 72 hours before departure are not required to undergo health testing upon arrival or quarantine.