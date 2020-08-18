Official speeches and statements - August 14, 2020

1. Israel and United Arab Emirates - Communiqué by Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris,2020-08-13)

France welcomes the announcement of a normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which are both essential French partners in the region.

The decision made in this context by the Israeli authorities to suspend annexation of Palestinian territories is a positive step which needs to become permanent.

The new mind-set illustrated by these announcements now needs to enable resumed negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians with a view to establishing two States in accordance with international law and the agreed parameters, which is the only means to bring fair and sustainable peace in the region./.