Official speeches and statements - August 18, 2020

1. Mali - Statement by M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris,2020-08-18)

France was concerned to learn of the mutiny which began today in Kati, Mali. It utterly condemns this serious incident.

In this respect, France wholeheartedly shares the position expressed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the communiqué it has just issued, calling for maintenance of the constitutional order and urging the soldiers to return to their barracks immediately.

France strongly reaffirms its full commitment to Malian sovereignty and democracy.

The highest-level French authorities are keeping a very close eye on developments in the situation in Mali./.