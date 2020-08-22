Official speeches and statements - August 19, 2020

1. Belarus - Telephone conversation between M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and Mr Vladimir Putin, President of Russia (Paris,2020-08-18)

The French President spoke to the President of Russia this morning about the situation in Belarus.

He stressed the European Union’s determination to play a constructive role alongside the Belarusian people to ensure that the violence against the people ceases immediately and a political solution can emerge as quickly as possible, with due respect for the aspirations that have been expressed peacefully and on a massive scale for several days. He said France was working to this end, in coordination with the Chancellor of Germany, the President of the European Council and all his partners ahead of Wednesday’s European Council devoted to Belarus.

He called on Russia to encourage conciliation and dialogue./.