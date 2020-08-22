Official speeches and statements - August 20, 2020

1. Mali - Statement by M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris,2020-08-19)

France has taken note of the announcement of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta’s resignation. It calls for his immediate release as well as that of the members of government currently being detained.

France stands, as it has always done, alongside the Malian people. At the country’s request, it has pledged to pursue two priorities: the interests of the Malian people and the fight against terrorism.

It reaffirms its attachment to the sovereignty, respect for the institutions, democratic life and stability of Mali. It urges all political and social forces to engage in dialogue in order to find a solution to the deep crisis in the country and calls for an immediate return to civilian rule.

The French authorities are in contact with the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the G5 Sahel in order to support their efforts./.