Dialogue with the EU, French, & German Ambassadors

Seventy years after the historic Schuman declaration, which kick-started the process of European integration, the Franco-German partnership remains as important and necessary as ever for Europe. Aside from the major fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union faces significant internal and external challenges, whether democratic backsliding or navigating relations with Great Powers like the United States and China. German Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Emily Haber, French Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Philippe Etienne, and EU Ambassador to the US, H.E. Stavros Lambrinidis, will discuss these subjects and more during this virtual conversation. SIS professors Michelle Egan and Garret Martin will moderate the event, including a Q&A with the audience.

Registrants will receive an email with the Zoom webinar link closer to the date.

Biographies

Philippe Etienne is the French ambassador to the United States. His career in government spans forty years, during which he has played several roles. He held multiple positions at the French Ministry’s central administration over the span of two decades. High profile positions that he has held include: Head of Cultural, Scientific and Technical Services in Moscow; Deputy Director and later Director of the Minister’s Cabinet; Ambassador and Permanent Representative of France to the European Union in Brussels; Diplomatic Adviser to the President, G7 and G20 Sherpa; and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Bucharest, Berlin, and now Washington.

Emily Margarethe Haber has been German Ambassador to the United States since June 2018. Prior to her transfer to Washington, DC, she served in various leadership functions at the Foreign Office in Berlin. In 2009, she was appointed Political Director and, in 2011, State Secretary, the first woman to hold either post. Thereafter, she was deployed to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, serving as State Secretary in charge of homeland security and migration policy from 2014 until 2018. Haber has many years of experience with Russia and the former Soviet Union. She held various posts at the German Embassy in Moscow, including Head of the Political Department. At the Foreign Office in Berlin, she served as Head of the OSCE Division and as Deputy Director-General for the Western Balkans, among other positions.

Stavros Lambrinidis is the Ambassador of the European Union to the United States, as of March 1, 2019. From 2012 to February 2019, he served as the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights. In 2011, he was Foreign Affairs Minister of Greece. Between 2004 and 2011, he was twice elected Member of the European Parliament (MEP) with the Greek Social Democratic Party (PASOK). He served as Vice-President of the European Parliament (2009-11), Vice-President of the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee (2004-09), and Head of the PASOK Delegation (2005-11). Between 2000 and 2004, he was Director-General of the International Olympic Truce Centre, an International Olympic Committee organization.

This event is co-sponsored by the Transatlantic Policy Center and is part of the Jean Monnet in the US series, bringing together the network of EU-funded Universities in the US. #JMintheUS

If you are interested in learning more about the Transatlantic Policy Center and its other events, please email eucenter@american.edu.

DATE &TIME

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT

