Official speeches and statements - September 14, 2020

1. Iran - Execution of Navid Afkari - Communiqué of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign affairs (Paris, 13/09/2020)

France condemns the execution of Navid Afkari in Iran on 12 September 2020.

France recalls its commitment to the freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful demonstration as well as the right to a fair trial.

It reiterates its steadfast opposition to the death penalty in all places and under all circumstances. France remains determinedly committed to the universal abolition of this unjust, inhuman and ineffective punishment. It calls for all States which continue to apply the death penalty to establish a moratorium with a view to its definitive abolition./.

2. Afghanistan - Launch of inter-Afghan peace negotiations (Sept. 12) - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs spokeswoman (Paris, 12/09/2020)

Inter-Afghan peace negotiations opened in Doha today.

The Afghan peace process must respond to the need to ensure justice for the victims of the conflict and terrorism.

France will pay close attention to ensuring that this process is inclusive, includes the effective participation of women, guarantees republican institutions, and safeguards the democratic and human rights gains made since 2001. The Council of the European Union of May 29, 2020, reaffirmed that the EU’s political and financial support for Afghanistan would notably be contingent upon compliance with these key principles.

As provided for in UNSCR 2532, an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is essential, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. The protection of civilian populations, especially women and children, as well as medical personnel and humanitarian workers, must be an absolute priority.

France stands ready to support the peace process at the request of the parties. It intends to continue its commitment, alongside its Afghan and international partners, to the security of the Afghan people and to Afghanistan’s economic and social development./.

3. European Union - Ukraine: EU extends sanctions against violations of territorial integrity for a further six months - Press release by the Council of the European Union (Brussels,, 10/09/2020)

Today the Council decided to extend the sanctions targeting persons and entities that continue to undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, for a further six months until 15 March 2021.

The existing restrictive measures provide for both travel restrictions and the freezing of assets, and will continue to apply to 175 persons and 44 entities.

The decision was adopted by the Council by written procedure. The legal acts will be published in the Official Journal on 11 September 2020.

Background

Restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine were first introduced on 17 March 2014.

Other EU measures in place in response to the crisis in Ukraine include economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy, currently in place until 31 January 2021, and restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, limited to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol and currently in place until 23 June 2021.

The list of sanctioned persons and entities are kept under constant review and subject to periodic renewals by the Council.