Biography of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic
Published on May 19, 2017
The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, was inaugurated on May 14, 2017 for 5 years. He succeeds François Hollande and is the 8th elected president of the 5th French Republic.
Emmanuel Macron was born on December 21, 1977 in Amiens (Somme)
Ministerial positions
- Minister of the Economy, Industry and the Digital Sector, from 2014 to 2016
Political positions
- Deputy Secretary-General of the Elysée, from 2012 to 2014
Career
- Managing Partner at Rothschild & Co Bank, from 2011 to 2012
- Investment Banker, from 2008 to 2011
- Finance Inspector, from 2004 to 2008
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma (DEA) in Philosophy (Université Paris X-Nanterre)
- Graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (IEP)
- Graduate of the French National School of Public Administration (ENA) ("Class of Senghor", 2002-2004)
Former presidents of the Fifth French Republic
- François Hollande, (2012-2017)
- Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012)
- Jacques Chirac (1995-2007)
- François Mitterrand (1981-1995)
- Valéry Giscard d’Estaing (1974-1981)
- Alain Poher (1974 - interim President from 2/4 to 19/5 1974)
- Georges Pompidou (1969-1974)
- Alain Poher (1969 -interim President from 28/4 to 20/6/1969)
- Charles de Gaulle (1959-1969)