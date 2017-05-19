 Skip to main content
Biography of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic

Published on May 19, 2017
The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, was inaugurated on May 14, 2017 for 5 years. He succeeds François Hollande and is the 8th elected president of the 5th French Republic.


Emmanuel Macron was born on December 21, 1977 in Amiens (Somme)

Ministerial positions

  • Minister of the Economy, Industry and the Digital Sector, from 2014 to 2016

Political positions

  • Deputy Secretary-General of the Elysée, from 2012 to 2014

Career

  • Managing Partner at Rothschild & Co Bank, from 2011 to 2012
  • Investment Banker, from 2008 to 2011
  • Finance Inspector, from 2004 to 2008

Education

  • Post-Graduate Diploma (DEA) in Philosophy (Université Paris X-Nanterre)
  • Graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (IEP)
  • Graduate of the French National School of Public Administration (ENA) ("Class of Senghor", 2002-2004)

