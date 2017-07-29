Swim Week Fashion Show (part 2)

All you need to know... WHAT: DC Swim Week 2017 - THE FINALE WHEN: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 7pm-12am WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $59 and up RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. The event is strictly 21 plus.

DC Swim Week 2017: the final day of Runway and Exhibitions at the beautiful Embassy of France.

The first Swimmy award ceremony will honor DC’s brightest, up-and-coming designers and artists.

DC Swim Week will unveil Spring/Summer 2018 swimwear and accessories collections from various designers in Washington D.C. We are committed to pulling out the individual strings of our culture from beneath DC’s political veil and weaving them in an innovative web of some of the most creative and most successful people around.

Program of the evening:

07:00pm-08:15pm - Red Carpet VIP

08:15pm-08:30pm - General Admission

08:45pm-10:45pm - The Show

11:00pm-12:00am - Afterparty